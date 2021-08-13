Mansfield University issues indoor mask mandate

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Mansfield University has updated its Fall semester guidelines which include a mask mandate for indoor settings.

All faculty, staff, students, and visitors are required to wear a face mask covering the nose and mouth when in any indoor space on campus, including classrooms, meeting rooms, and other common areas.

Exceptions include when eating, when alone in a dorm room or any private area or when playing an instrument.

Face masks are not required while outdoors but are recommended when in a large group and unable to social distance.

Mansfield University will return to primarily face-to-face classes for the Fall 2021 semester. While health and wellness protocols will remain in place as described in the Health and Safety Plan, MU’s course offerings and residential experience will more closely reflect its traditional on-campus environment.