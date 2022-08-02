MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Mansfield University recently received more than $20,000 aimed at supporting scholarships and other campus programs.

The Commonwealth University-Mansfield announced that the Pennsylvania State Employees Credit Union (PSECU) donated $25,000 “to support student scholarships, campus programs, and financial literacy education.”

“We appreciate the continued support given by PSECU to benefit our students through scholarships, programming on campus, and financial literacy,” said Commonwealth University President Bashar W. Hanna. “Over the years the support of PSECU has been invaluable to our students and their families in helping ease the financial burden of attaining their degree.”

The announcement said that the PSECU center on the Mansfield campus is designed to help members with financial needs and to provide “a wide array of financial literacy information.” The credit union also provides sponsorships and scholarships to other organizations and programs, including athletics.