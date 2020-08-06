Mansfield University receives $275K in federal grants

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Mansfield University has received $275,105 worth of TRIO Student Support Services (SSS) grants that will provide students with opportunities for academic development, according to Congressman Fred Keller.

The grants were awarded on Thursday by the U.S. Department of Education.

The Student Support Services grant is one of eight U.S. Department of Education’s Federal TRIO Programs (TRIO) designed to help students build a successful and meaningful postsecondary education.

Professor Kim Lamar Shelton, TRIO Director at Mansfield University, says this grant award will prepare students for success:

“Mansfield University is honored to receive the highly competitive TRIO Student Support Services federal grant award and will continue to meet the needs of its students with its effective programming,” Professor Lamar-Shelton said. “The TRIO Program will welcome its new participants next week to the 2020 Virtual TRIO Summer Bridge Program which will provide a jump start on their Mansfield University experience through various academic and social activities.”

“I am proud to see these grants go to three exceptional universities in Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District,” said Congressman Keller. “Student Support Services grants play an important role in shaping our students and giving them the tools to be successful in their post-secondary endeavors. I look forward to seeing how these grants are put to good use to benefit our students at the university level and beyond.”