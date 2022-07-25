MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Mansfield University is receiving $40,000 from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board to help curb underage drinking the PLCB announced Monday.

The grant is part of nearly $3.4 million awarded to 97 schools, community organizations, municipalities, law enforcement, nonprofits, for-profits, and colleges and universities to “reduce underage and dangerous alcohol consumption”, the PLCB announced. The money is throught he 2022-24 Alcohol Education Grant Program.

Mansfield University received $40,000 for presentations, as well as certified National Association of Student Personnel Administrators training, the PLCB’s Alcohol Awareness for Student Leaders and Influencers training, and Bystander Intervention training.

“Funding projects that support alcohol education and promote public health and safety is a vital part of our mission,” said PLCB Chairman Tim Holden. “Since 1999, the PLCB has awarded $21.1 million in alcohol education grants to prevent underage and irresponsible drinking.”

The PCLB said that 29 grants will fund law enforcement efforts for “Targeted underage patrols, training, community outreach and equipment”. 28 will be used to support nonprofits; four will be sent to primary and secondary schools; 34 will be sent to colleges and universities for surveys and assessments; one will go to a for-profit, and one will go to a post-secondary education center.

The full list of award recipients can be seen here.