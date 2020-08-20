Mansfield University receives grant for TRiO Student Support Services

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Mansfield University announced Thursday that they’ve received a grant from the U.S. Department of Education to provide students with opportunities for academic development through TRiO Student Support Services.

The grant award will provide $275,105 annually for a five-year period as part of Title IV of the Higher Education Opportunity Act and was recently announced by Congressman Fred Keller (R-PA 12th District).

The Federal TRiO Programs are Federal outreach and student services programs designed to identify and provide services for individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds. TRiO includes eight programs targeted to serve and assist low-income individuals, first-generation college students, and individuals with disabilities.

“Mansfield University is honored to receive the highly competitive TRiO Student Support Services federal grant award and will continue to meet the needs of its students with its effective programming,” said Professor Kim Lamar-Shelton, Mansfield University TRiO Director. “The TRiO Program recently welcomed its new participants with a 2020 Virtual TRiO Summer Bridge Program which provided a jump start on their Mansfield University experience through various academic and social activities.”

All participants of the Mansfield University TRiO program are assigned an advisor who helps create an Individual Success Plan (ISP) tailored to meet the student’s specific needs. Students may apply at any point in their undergraduate program (freshman through senior year) and participants are eligible for services until they receive their undergraduate degree.

There is no charge for services provided to students through TRiO Student Support Services. TRiO services and benefits at Mansfield University include: one-on-one advising and counseling, a summer bridge program, peer mentoring, textbook and laptop loans, academic and career planning, financial guidance, cultural enrichment services, tutoring, student success workshops, and more.

For more information on the Mansfield University TRiO program, visit mansfield.edu/trio.