Mansfield University student tests positive for COVID-19

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – One student has tested positive for COVID-19 at Mansfield University, according to the college’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Mansfield University released the following statement to 18 News on Thursday afternoon.

The student was tested and learned of the positive result off-campus and is now in self-isolation at their home residence, which is outside the region. The positive case has been reported to local health officials and the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH). The University is working with the DOH to aid in contact tracing. Anyone identified as a close contact of the individual who tested positive has been informed as part of the contact tracing process. In addition to the already increased daily sanitation on campus, we’ve further sanitized any locations the individual visited. Mansfield University

Mansfield University students received the following email from University President Dr. Charles Patterson around 4 p.m.

Approximately 75 percent of Mansfield’s classes are virtual this semester, according to the school.

Tioga County has reported 46 cases and three deaths since the pandemic began.