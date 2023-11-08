(WHTM) – Democrat Matt Wolf has won the race for Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Court, according to the Associated Press.

Wolf defeated Republican Megan Martin, the first woman to serve as Pennsylvania’s Senate Secretary-Parliamentarian.

A Supervising Judge in the Philadelphia Municipal Court, Wolf joins the Commonwealth Court with over two decades worth of experience as a trial lawyer.

He also served in the US Army as a Captain in the Army JAG Corps in Iraq and Afghanistan, earning the Bronze Star Medal. He served in the United States Army Reserve from 2003-2020 and resigned his commission to serve in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard.

Wolf was recommended by the Pennsylvania and Philadelphia Bar Associations and endorsed by several unions, including IBEW Local 98, the Pennsylvania Professional Fire Fighters Association, and the Fraternal Order of Police Philadelphia Lodge #5.

In the May primary, he defeated Bryan Neft after receiving more than 57% of the vote.

Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Court was established in 1968 and consists of nine judges who are responsible for “original civil actions brought by and against the Commonwealth.”

The court also hears appeals on decisions made by state agencies and the Court of Common Pleas.

Cases heard in Commonwealth Court are typically heard by panels consisting of three judges in Philadelphia, Harrisburg, and Pittsburgh. Cases can also be heard by a single judge or a panel of seven.