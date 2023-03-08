HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Senate voted Wednesday to confirm Michelle Henry as Pennsylvania’s Attorney General.

Henry, who has been a public servant and served as the former First Deputy Attorney General, has been serving as the acting AG since Josh Shapiro took over as Pennsylvania’s Governor in January.

Just days after Shapiro took office as Governor, he nominated Henry to serve as Attorney General for the remainder of his term. With her being confirmed, she will now stay Attorney General until the next general election in 2024.

“This is a powerful vote of confidence in our work and I am humbled to lead the dedicated team in the Office of Attorney General on behalf of every Pennsylvanian,” Attorney General Henry said. “Consumers, victims, and our partners in law enforcement now rely on the Office in record numbers, and with this vote, we can continue to be the independent, fearless, and trusted voice Pennsylvanians have come to expect. There will be big challenges over the next two years, and, as your Attorney General, I promise we will step up and always have Pennsylvanians’ backs.”

As Attorney General, Henry will lead a staff of hundreds of prosecutors, attorneys, investigators, agents and support staff across the Commonwealth. These are broken into four divisions: Criminal Law, Public Protection Division, Civil Division and Operations Division.

“Michelle Henry has the experience, talent, and dedication to the pursuit of justice that Pennsylvania needs in the Attorney General’s office – and that’s why I nominated her to serve out the remainder of my term,” Governor Shapiro said. “By confirming her nomination, the Senate has guaranteed that Pennsylvanians have an Attorney General who will fight for them. I look forward to working with Attorney General Henry to build safer communities and protect the rights of Pennsylvanians.”

Henry has served as a prosecutor for over 26 years. She went from interning in the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office to now serving as the chief law enforcement officer in Pennsylvania.

Henry graduated from Allegheny College and Widener University School of Law.