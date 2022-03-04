Miffin County teen charged in Dairy Queen attempted homicide

MOUNT UNION, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police have released new information on an attempted homicide investigation at the Dairy Queen on US-22 Thursday afternoon.

State Police say 18-year-old Katelyn Stutzman stabbed 55-year-old Carol Stutzman several times with a knife while inside the Dairy Queen. Patrols from a neighboring restaurant intervened, causing Katelyn to flee on foot out the back of the Dairy Queen.

Sister-station WTAJ in Altoona reports Carl Stutzman is Katelyn’s mother.

While driving out of the parking lot, State Police say Katelyn struck a 32-year-old male pedestrian with her vehicle and fled.

Troopers located Katelyn at her residence in Mifflin County and took her into custody. She has been charged with attempted criminal homicide, two counts of aggravated, assault, and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Both victims were transported to UPMC Altoona and are receiving further medical treatment.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for March 4 and March 16 in Mifflin County Central Court.