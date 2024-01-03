ATHENS TWP, Pa. (WETM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has updated the public on the Minard Mine project in Athens Twp. after months of review of the project’s application and public comments.

On Wednesday, Dec. 27, a nine-page technical deficiencies letter(TDL) was sent to Bishop Brothers Construction Company which listed numerous deficiencies found by the DEP.

The letter lists different exhibits asking for clarification and updated details on how Bishop Brothers is expected to handle certain situations if problems were to happen, from the noise of the operation to the flooding controls and mitigations, to the replanting efforts of native trees and grasses after the project would be finished.

Some of the largest issues brought up during the public comment period that were addressed in the TDL involved the possible archaeological sites within the mining area, bald eagle nesting populations in the area, the flooding of nearby creeks, and the sound control/air pollution from the site.

For bald eagle nesting, the letter states that in 2020 a nesting survey was completed in the mining area by wildlife specialists from Wellsboro, at the time they noted that no active or inactive nests were found in the area.

The note states that as of summer 2023, residents reported to the DEP that they’ve seen mature and immature bald eagles flying the river corridor near the site. The note states that from an April 2020 report by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, at any sign of bald eagle activity, the USFWS should be consulted for further consideration. The note said that the operator should consult with the USFWS and PA Game Commission to determine if another eagle survey is required.

As for the possible artifacts in the ground, the DEP is asking that Bishop Brothers Construction provide an answer regarding the possibility of having a phase one archaeological survey conducted at the mining site to check for the presence of Native American archaeological resources.

The Pennsylvania Historic & Museum Commission(PHMC) sent a letter to the DEP in October 2023 as a response to the DEP asking for public comment about the project. The PHMC brought up the recommendation for an archaeological survey to be done in the affected areas.

In the letter, the DEP is requesting Bishop Brothers to provide a response to the PHMC and decide if a survey will be conducted or not. If Bishop Brothers decides to not conduct the survey, the company is required to describe the monitoring systems used for potential archaeological resources found in the area when mining.

Another important topic that was brought up during public comment is asking Bishop Brothers to address the issue of flooding that historically occurs along Meadowlark Drive, specifically near Tutelow Creek. The DEP said in its letter that the topsoil/overburden stockpile berms, that would be created during mining, in that northern mining area along the road have the potential to increase flooding along Meadowlark Drive by damming the flood waters.

The DEP is asking for information from Bishop Brothers on how the building of berms will affect floodwaters along Meadowlark Drive in the event of Tutelow Creek or the Chemung River reaching flood stages. The letter asks in a further section under erosion and sedimentation controls that Bishop Brothers describe how any of the proposed berms would be installed in a way so they would not affect the floodway of the Chemung River and Tutelow Creek.

One of the final main talking points brought up by residents was the issue of noise and how much of a disturbance the mining would cause to nearby residents. In the letter, under module 17 air pollution and noise control plan, the DEP is recommending Bishop Brothers to complete a study of the pre-mining environmental sound level to characterize noise levels before mining.

The data from that study would then be used to determine if the proposed noise mitigation measures are good enough to prevent a public nuisance from the noise caused by the different operations. The DEP then suggests that the study be done at the nearest residence to the site along Meadowlark Drive.

There are several other topics brought up in the letter to Bishop Brothers that require a response to the DEP by January 26, 2024. The letter states that if Bishop Brothers doesn’t send a response by that time, the mining application has a possibility of being denied by the DEP.

According to information shown on the DEP’s website, the next step in the process is that the DEP will have to review the response given to them by Bishop Brothers. The DEP says that more TDLs could be sent out depending on the responses that are received.