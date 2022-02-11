More information released on Pennsylvania fire that killed 1 adult, 4 children

POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Five people are dead after a fire that broke out just after midnight on Friday in Polk Township.

When units arrived at the 5000 block of Brook Road smoke filled the sky as first responders battled the flames throughout Friday morning. Crews searched the house and say they found five victims, one 53-year-old woman and four children ranging in the ages of 2 to 7. When the Monroe County Coroner arrived on scene all five were pronounced dead.





Eyewitness News spoke to a neighbor nearby who says she’s surprised she didn’t wake up while it was happening but is devastated to hear the news.

“It just, it shocked me because I see those children you know playing in the driveway all the time. They kept to themselves, we all kept to ourselves in the neighborhood, but we wave and see each other and I can’t believe it,” said Jo Roseberry.

PSP Fire Marshals did a preliminary investigation of the house and found nothing that makes them think the fire is suspicious. The fire has been ruled accidental.