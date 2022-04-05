ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The top Pennsylvania baby names have been following a trend the past few years and one report predicts they’ll stay right on track again in 2022.
Names.org has released its predictions for the most used baby names in 2022 based on data from the Social Security Administration. From Liam for boys to a first-ever number one name for girls, here’s a look at 2022 baby names.
Top Boys Names
For boys, the most popular name in 2020 was Noah. Based on social security data, it looks like Liam, as in Liam Neeson, will take the number one spot for boys in Pennsylvania for 2022, switching spots with Noah.
Several other national favorites are among the top names in Pennsylvania, including Lucas, Benjamin and Oliver, which have remained relevant in Pennsylvania for the past few years.
Pennsylvania also has some state-specific popular names. The names Mason, Owen, and even Jack are in the top 10 for boys in Pennsylvania. Those names, however, aren’t expected to break the top 10 list in any other state for 2022.
Top Girls Names
For girls, the name Olivia looks to be on track to climb from second place to first in 2022. Nearly 600 new baby girls are expected to be named Olivia in Pennsylvania this year. The names Emma, Amelia, Ava, Charlotte and Sophia continue to be favorites in both Pennsylvania and nationally.
Harper, which was number 7 in 2022, is expected to be a top ten name in Pennsylvania, but not in any other state.
Most Popular and Unique in Pennsylvania
Based on the population of Pennsylvania, to be considered popular, a name must have 6,500 births in Pennsylvania since 1880. Top ranking names are the most likely to be seen in Pennsylvania vs. the rest of the country.
|BOYS NAMES
|GIRLS NAMES
|Francis
Harry
Barry
Bernard
Joseph
Edward
Stanley
Albert
Frederick
Frank
John
Vincent
George
Glenn
Theodore
Eugene
Thomas
Louis
Stephen
Ronald
Leonard
Chester
Walter
Karl
Paul
Raymond
Shawn
Elmer
Robert
William
|Maryann
Dolores
Rosemarie
Bernadette
Joanne
Marian
Eleanor
Marianne
Beth
Eileen
Jean
Helen
Joan
Michele
Arlene
Antoinette
Anna
Carole
Marlene
Margaret
Maureen
Miriam
Colleen
Jane
Kathleen
Theresa
Agnes
Marie
Florence
Constance
For more data, stats, states and even ideas for your next newborn, you can see the full 2022 prediction and all data by clicking here.