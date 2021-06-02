Ms. Wheelchair Pa. organization seeking participants for 2022

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania organization is looking to select the most articulate spokeswoman to serve as a role model and advocate for Pennsylvanians with disabilities.

Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania is a national non-profit organization that celebrates their 50th anniversary this summer, according to their press release. It’s a competition, not a beauty pageant.

Contestants are scored on self-perception, communication, drive and projection skills, the release said. The crowned titleholder will have the opportunity to travel throughout the keystone state educating various groups about the issues people with disabilities face daily.

The titleholder will have the opportunity to share her chosen platform, interact with the media and network with many people throughout Pennsylvania. Her “reign” will lead up to the national competition to compete for the title of Ms. Wheelchair America.

Five other women selected to compete will be able to join the Ambassador Program where they will learn the skills, meet people and form a sisterhood to be able to sharpen their skills to compete for the title in the future, the release said.

It’s reported all six women who compete for the title will be recognized and awarded travel funds to travel throughout the keystone state during their time with the organization. They will go to events to educate and bring awareness to their important platforms.

Applications are available on their website and Facebook page. They said to be eligible to compete, women must be at least 21, use a wheelchair for complete community mobility, passionate about making change and have good communication skills.

The event takes place at the Holiday Inn Express in Johnstown the weekend of Oct. 8 through 10. An application fee of $75 is required once accepted to secure participation for the weekend.

Hotel, food, bonding activities, workshops, snacks, sash and gifts are all included in the price for the participant and one companion, the release said.