Charleston Township house fire caused by welding torch in garage, first responders say

CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – Multiple departments responded to a structure fire in Charlestown Township near Wellsboro Wednesday afternoon, September 8.

According to a fireman on the scene, the son of the family in the house was using a torch on a motorcycle in the garage. When he dropped the torch, it exploded and started a massive fire within minutes.

First responders were called in to the fire around 3:30 p.m. Images show that a house in the 12800 block of Route 6 is severely damaged, and it appears a vehicle in front of the house was damaged, as well.

Crews said the fire was put out at 5:20 p.m.

According to a reporter on the scene, fire departments that responded included Mansfield, Middlebury, Wellsboro, Blossburg, and Lawrenceville. The reporter said the Troy Fire Department is standing by.

18 News will continue to follow this story and provide more information as it becomes available.