NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three people have died after an early morning fire in Nescopeck and more victims are believed to be inside the home.

A Lieutenant with the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) said that three deceased have been removed from the scene, with more expected to be removed as time progresses. The victim’s range in age from 6-70 years old.

Viewer video sent to Eyewitness News shows flames engulfing the home early Friday morning.

PSP are calling this a “complex criminal investigation” and the coroner and fire crews remain on scene.

Throughout the morning people could be seen crying, mourning, and begging for answers.

The fire started around 2:30 a.m. in the 700 block of 1st Street.





The Luzerne County Coroner tells Eyewitness News multiple people didn’t make it out.

The family says 14 people were staying at the house Thursday night, one was not home, three made it out and 10 were unaccounted for.

Neighbors say they heard loud pops before walking outside to see the home completely up in flames.

“Well I heard two gunshots and I was laying there and all the sudden my daughter called to make sure that I was ok. I got up and the whole house was in flames.”

“I looked out of my one window there and I seen the house on the corner there was—boy the porch was totally engulfed.”

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating and the coroner and fire crews remain on scene.

Eyewitness News will bring you more details as they are released.