LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Multiple officers have been shot in Lebanon County, sources tell abc27 news. The shooting occurred on Forest Street late Thursday afternoon.

The status of the officers is unknown at this time and they have been taken to area hospitals.

Pennsylvania State Police and Lebanon City Police are among the departments at the scene.

The Lebanon City Mayor, Sherry Capello, will be holding a press briefing at 8:30 p.m.

abc27 is at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.