HARRISBURG, Pa. (WETM) — Pennsylvanians are urged to beware of a recent scam tactic where scammers create false Google accounts as major airlines and alter the search engine results to illegitimate airline websites.

Attorney General Michelle Henry warns consumers to be alert after their flights are delayed or cancelled. Scammers are using these circumstances to impersonate airline representatives and collect personal, sensitive information such as one’s credit card information.

The Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection has recommended staying vigilant and keeping the following tips in mind:

Be sure that you are on the legitimate airline website

Only use the phone number provided on the actual airline website. Do not solely rely on the top search engine result to relay the airlines’ numbers.

Do not give out personal or financial information in response to a request that you did not expect.

If you are a consumer with questions or concerns that you may be a victim of this scam, submit a complaint with the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection by filling out this form, by emailing scams@attorneygeneral.gov or by calling the office at 1-800-441-2555.