New law expands income limits for prescription assistance for older Pa. residents

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Aging announced a new law that expands eligibility limits for the Pharmaceutical Assistance Contract for the Elderly Needs Enhancement Tier (PACENET).

Governor Tom Wolf signed the legislation into law that allows an additional 100,000 older adults to now become eligible to be a part of the program, with enrollment starting this month.

This law expands income limits by $6,000

• Singles: from $27,500 to $33,500

• Married: from $35,500 to $41,500

“Now with the increase in the income eligibility limit, more older adults can take advantage of the benefits that the PACENET program provides. This can help make it easier for older Pennsylvanians to keep money in their pocket,” Tom Snedden, PACE director said. “It is crucial that as many older adults as possible be eligible to take advantage of this program.”

The program offers comprehensive prescription coverage and currently has over 250,000 older Pennsylvanians enrolled. Another 10,000 adults are expected to apply in 2022.

“With the continued growth of Pennsylvania’s senior population in the years to come, safety net programs, like PACE, become critically important to support and maintain,” Secretary of Aging Robert Torres said. “The PACE program has served as a lifeline for hundreds of thousands of older Pennsylvanians offering them financial assistance and significant savings to help pay for their prescription medications. With this new law now in place, I encourage every eligible older Pennsylvanian to sign up for this vital program.”

The program, funded by revenue from the Pa. Lottery, began on July 1, 1984. The program serves older Pennsylvanians 65 years of age and older, many of which require multiple medications for several chronic conditions.