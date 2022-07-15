HARRISBURG, PA. (WHTM) — Part of a new Pennsylvania could impact you if you use Peer-to-Peer car rental programs. This goes for companies such as Turo and Getaround, which allows individuals to rent their cars out to other people.

Harrisburg-based lawyer Scott Cooper tells abc27 that insurance companies will be allowed to exclude rentals like those from coverage, meaning they’ll be different in that regard from other car rentals.

“When you rent from Budget or Hertz, your personal policy will cover you because it’s considered a temporary substitute vehicle. With Turo and everything, now you are going to need insurance,” Cooper said.

Cooper also said owners and renters will have to rely on insurance offered by the peer-to-peer carshare companies themselves, which often include less coverage.