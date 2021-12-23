New truckstop—with Burger King—coming to Northern Tier

The location of the future Onvo location in Richmond Township

RICHMOND TWP, Pa. (WETM) – A new travel plaza and truckstop—complete with a Burger King—is coming to the Northern Tier next year.

Onvo, a regional chain of travel plazas and convenience stores, will be opening a new location at 1904 South Main Street, Mansfield in 2022, according to the Wellsboro Gazette.

Onvo’s Logo

Construction is scheduled to begin soon after the new year at the former Great American Oilfield headquarters.

Onvo Marketing Manager Harman Aulakh said, “The site will serve truck drivers, commuters, and locals with gas, truck diesel and an 8,000-square-foot building which will house a Burger King and an Onvo convenience store. The site will feature truck parking, showers, state-of-the-art Bean to Cup coffee machines, a drive-thru for the Burger King and EV chargers.”

Onvo was founded in Northeastern Pennsylvania in 1988 just outside of Scranton. As of 2020, the company now operates 32 travel plazas and gas stations, 23 quick-service and full-service restaurants, petroleum distribution, and five hotels across Pennsylvania and Upstate New York.