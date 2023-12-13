HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– This year will be the 108th Pennsylvania Farm Show, and one thing will remain the same as last year — no live poultry.

The decision to ban live poultry, fowl, and eggs comes from the PA Department of Agriculture because they want to protect the state’s poultry industry.

“The PA Department of Agriculture has decided to protect Pennsylvania’s 7.1 billion dollar poultry industry from the threat of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza by banning poultry and egg exhibitions at the 2024 PA Farm Show,” according to the rules and regulations. “NO LIVE POULTRY, FOWL AND EGGS WILL BE ALLOWED TO BE ENTERED AND ONSITE.”

Now participants are asked to submit four photos of each bird/entry. The pictures should each display the front back and sides of the bird and be labeled. They should be in color, and the deadline to submit them is Dec. 21 by either sending or dropping them off at the Farm Show office which can be found at 2300 North Cameron Street.

This is only open to children ages eight through 18.

The sale of poultry is prohibited until they have been cooped out by the exhibitor with the supervision of Show Management.

There are other poultry contests scheduled for children to partake in such as a video showmanship and poster contest.

For the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show, there was also a banning of live poultry.

More information about the upcoming farm show can be found online at its website.