Northern Tier Fire, EMS companies receive $500K in grants

Pennsylvania News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A Sayre Firetruck is seen stationed outside 202 Chemung St. in Waverly.

A Sayre Firetruck is seen stationed outside 202 Chemung St. in Waverly.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania fire and emergency medical service companies are receiving $29 million in grants, Governor Wolf announced Thursday.

The money is awarded to fire and EMS companies as part of the Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program.

Eligible projects include facility upgrades, equipment, debt reduction, training, education and public outreach, recruitment and retention, construction savings account, overtime costs associated with backfilling positions while firefighters are attending training (career departments only) and revenue loss due to COVID-19 impacts.

“Fire and EMS companies are depended upon by Pennsylvanians each and every day to provide essential and often lifesaving services,” said Wolf.  “We know that these organizations continue to experience negative impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic and some are struggling financially. Grant programs like these are vital financial lifelines.”

In the Northern Tier, dozens of local EMS and Fire companies throughout Bradford and Tioga Counties received a combined $500,000. A full list of grant recipients in the Northern Tier is in the tables below. The statewide list can be found here.

Tioga County

Blossburg Firemans Ambulance AssocEMSBlossburg$8,325.05
Blossburg Volunteer Fire DepartmentFireBlossburg$15,000.00
Chatham Township Volunteer Fire CoFireLittle Marsh$15,000.00
Crary Hose CompanyFireWestfield$15,000.00
Elkland Borough Volunteer Fire DepartmentFireElkland$15,000.00
Lawrenceville Fire DepartmentFireLawrenceville$15,000.00
Lawrenceville Firemans Ambulance AssociationEMSLawrenceville$8,325.05
Mansfield Firemens Ambulance AssociationEMSMansfield$8,325.05
Mansfield Hose CoFireMansfield$15,000.00
Millerton Volunteer Fire Department IncFireMillerton$15,000.00
Morris Township Fire CoFireMorris$15,000.00
Osceola Vol Fire Dept IncFireOsceola$15,000.00
Soldiers and Sailors Memorial HospitalEMSWellsboro$8,320.88
Tioga Volunteer Fire Department IncFireTioga$15,000.00
Tioga Volunteer Firemens Ambulance Association IncEMSTioga$8,325.05
Wellsboro Volunteer Fire DepartmentFireWellsboro$15,000.00
PA Office of the State Fire Commissioner

Bradford County

Athens Township Volunteer Fire CompanyFireSayre$15,000.00
Diahoga Hose Company #6FireAthens$15,000.00
Engine Company No 1FireSayre$15,000.00
Franklin Township Volunteer Fire DepartmentFireMonroeton$15,000.00
Greater Valley EMSEMSSayre$8,325.05
Greater Valley EMSFireSayre$15,000.00
Herrick Township Volunteer Fire CompanyFireWyalusing$15,000.00
Howard Elmer Hose Co #4FireSayre$10,746.00
J E Wheelock Hose Co No 5FireSayre$14,342.00
Litchfield Township Volunteer Fire CompanyFireSayre$15,000.00
Monroe Hose CompanyFireMonroeton$15,000.00
Oscoluwa Engine and Hose Co IncFireTroy$13,900.00
Protection Hose Company No 1FireAthens$15,000.00
Smithfield Twsp Volunteer Fire DeptFireEast Smithfield$15,000.00
South Creek Ambulance AssociationEMSGillett$8,325.05
South Creek Volunteer Fire Company IncFireGillett$15,000.00
Tri Township Ambulance Association IncEMSGillett$8,325.05
Vigilante Engine Company No 1FireRome$12,030.00
Warren Twp Vol Fire Dept IncFireWarren Center$15,000.00
Western Alliance Emergency ServicesEMSTroy$8,325.05
Windham Township Volunteer Fire CompanyFireRome$14,790.00
Wysox Volunteer Fire CoFireWysox$15,000.00
PA Office of the State Fire Commissioner

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

More Pennsylvania News
Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now