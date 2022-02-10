Northern Tier Fire, EMS companies receive $500K in grants

A Sayre Firetruck is seen stationed outside 202 Chemung St. in Waverly.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania fire and emergency medical service companies are receiving $29 million in grants, Governor Wolf announced Thursday.

The money is awarded to fire and EMS companies as part of the Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program.

Eligible projects include facility upgrades, equipment, debt reduction, training, education and public outreach, recruitment and retention, construction savings account, overtime costs associated with backfilling positions while firefighters are attending training (career departments only) and revenue loss due to COVID-19 impacts.

“Fire and EMS companies are depended upon by Pennsylvanians each and every day to provide essential and often lifesaving services,” said Wolf. “We know that these organizations continue to experience negative impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic and some are struggling financially. Grant programs like these are vital financial lifelines.”

In the Northern Tier, dozens of local EMS and Fire companies throughout Bradford and Tioga Counties received a combined $500,000. A full list of grant recipients in the Northern Tier is in the tables below. The statewide list can be found here.

Tioga County

Blossburg Firemans Ambulance Assoc EMS Blossburg $8,325.05 Blossburg Volunteer Fire Department Fire Blossburg $15,000.00 Chatham Township Volunteer Fire Co Fire Little Marsh $15,000.00 Crary Hose Company Fire Westfield $15,000.00 Elkland Borough Volunteer Fire Department Fire Elkland $15,000.00 Lawrenceville Fire Department Fire Lawrenceville $15,000.00 Lawrenceville Firemans Ambulance Association EMS Lawrenceville $8,325.05 Mansfield Firemens Ambulance Association EMS Mansfield $8,325.05 Mansfield Hose Co Fire Mansfield $15,000.00 Millerton Volunteer Fire Department Inc Fire Millerton $15,000.00 Morris Township Fire Co Fire Morris $15,000.00 Osceola Vol Fire Dept Inc Fire Osceola $15,000.00 Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital EMS Wellsboro $8,320.88 Tioga Volunteer Fire Department Inc Fire Tioga $15,000.00 Tioga Volunteer Firemens Ambulance Association Inc EMS Tioga $8,325.05 Wellsboro Volunteer Fire Department Fire Wellsboro $15,000.00 PA Office of the State Fire Commissioner

Bradford County