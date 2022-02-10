Northern Tier Fire, EMS companies receive $500K in grants

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania fire and emergency medical service companies are receiving $29 million in grants, Governor Wolf announced Thursday.
The money is awarded to fire and EMS companies as part of the Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program.
Eligible projects include facility upgrades, equipment, debt reduction, training, education and public outreach, recruitment and retention, construction savings account, overtime costs associated with backfilling positions while firefighters are attending training (career departments only) and revenue loss due to COVID-19 impacts.
“Fire and EMS companies are depended upon by Pennsylvanians each and every day to provide essential and often lifesaving services,” said Wolf. “We know that these organizations continue to experience negative impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic and some are struggling financially. Grant programs like these are vital financial lifelines.”
In the Northern Tier, dozens of local EMS and Fire companies throughout Bradford and Tioga Counties received a combined $500,000. A full list of grant recipients in the Northern Tier is in the tables below. The statewide list can be found here.
Tioga County
|Blossburg Firemans Ambulance Assoc
|EMS
|Blossburg
|$8,325.05
|Blossburg Volunteer Fire Department
|Fire
|Blossburg
|$15,000.00
|Chatham Township Volunteer Fire Co
|Fire
|Little Marsh
|$15,000.00
|Crary Hose Company
|Fire
|Westfield
|$15,000.00
|Elkland Borough Volunteer Fire Department
|Fire
|Elkland
|$15,000.00
|Lawrenceville Fire Department
|Fire
|Lawrenceville
|$15,000.00
|Lawrenceville Firemans Ambulance Association
|EMS
|Lawrenceville
|$8,325.05
|Mansfield Firemens Ambulance Association
|EMS
|Mansfield
|$8,325.05
|Mansfield Hose Co
|Fire
|Mansfield
|$15,000.00
|Millerton Volunteer Fire Department Inc
|Fire
|Millerton
|$15,000.00
|Morris Township Fire Co
|Fire
|Morris
|$15,000.00
|Osceola Vol Fire Dept Inc
|Fire
|Osceola
|$15,000.00
|Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital
|EMS
|Wellsboro
|$8,320.88
|Tioga Volunteer Fire Department Inc
|Fire
|Tioga
|$15,000.00
|Tioga Volunteer Firemens Ambulance Association Inc
|EMS
|Tioga
|$8,325.05
|Wellsboro Volunteer Fire Department
|Fire
|Wellsboro
|$15,000.00
Bradford County
|Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company
|Fire
|Sayre
|$15,000.00
|Diahoga Hose Company #6
|Fire
|Athens
|$15,000.00
|Engine Company No 1
|Fire
|Sayre
|$15,000.00
|Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Department
|Fire
|Monroeton
|$15,000.00
|Greater Valley EMS
|EMS
|Sayre
|$8,325.05
|Greater Valley EMS
|Fire
|Sayre
|$15,000.00
|Herrick Township Volunteer Fire Company
|Fire
|Wyalusing
|$15,000.00
|Howard Elmer Hose Co #4
|Fire
|Sayre
|$10,746.00
|J E Wheelock Hose Co No 5
|Fire
|Sayre
|$14,342.00
|Litchfield Township Volunteer Fire Company
|Fire
|Sayre
|$15,000.00
|Monroe Hose Company
|Fire
|Monroeton
|$15,000.00
|Oscoluwa Engine and Hose Co Inc
|Fire
|Troy
|$13,900.00
|Protection Hose Company No 1
|Fire
|Athens
|$15,000.00
|Smithfield Twsp Volunteer Fire Dept
|Fire
|East Smithfield
|$15,000.00
|South Creek Ambulance Association
|EMS
|Gillett
|$8,325.05
|South Creek Volunteer Fire Company Inc
|Fire
|Gillett
|$15,000.00
|Tri Township Ambulance Association Inc
|EMS
|Gillett
|$8,325.05
|Vigilante Engine Company No 1
|Fire
|Rome
|$12,030.00
|Warren Twp Vol Fire Dept Inc
|Fire
|Warren Center
|$15,000.00
|Western Alliance Emergency Services
|EMS
|Troy
|$8,325.05
|Windham Township Volunteer Fire Company
|Fire
|Rome
|$14,790.00
|Wysox Volunteer Fire Co
|Fire
|Wysox
|$15,000.00