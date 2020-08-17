Northern Tier School Reopening Plans

Pennsylvania News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM) – School districts in the Northern Tier are preparing to reopen schools in late August amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below is a list of each district’s reopening plans for those in Tioga and Bradford counties.

Follow the link to review the reopening plans for schools in the Southern Tier.

Northern Tioga School District

Phased School Reopening Health and Safety Plan Website by WETM on Scribd

Sayre Area School District

Sayre Area School District Health and Safety Plan 2020 2021 by WETM on Scribd

Athens Area School District

AASD Phased School Reopening Health and Safety Plan 2020-20213 by WETM on Scribd

Troy Area School District

Troy Healthandsafetyplan 8-11-2020 by WETM on Scribd

Southern Tioga

Southern Tioga School Year 2020 21 Reopening Plan One Page 2 SS by WETM on Scribd

Wellsboro Area School District

Revised WASD Phased School … by WETM on Scribd

Towanda Area School District

Towanda Reopening Health an… by WETM on Scribd

Wyalusing Area School District

WASD School Reopening Healt… by WETM on Scribd

Canton Area School District

Canton Health and Safety Reopening Plan FINAL Updated 200713 by WETM on Scribd

Northeast Bradford School District

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Pennsylvania News
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now