Nothern Tier gas prices remain high in the New Year

(WETM) – As gas prices continue to fall slowly across the country, Pennsylvania’s entire Northern Tier is seeing higher costs at the pump than almost anywhere else in the state.

The national average for January 3 was $3.29, but Pennsylvania as a whole was sitting around $3.53. This represents practically no change from the state average a week ago, though it is down from last month’s average of $3.58, according to AAA.

Most of the counties along Pennsylvania’s northern border are seeing some of the highest gas prices in the state, several cents above the state average: