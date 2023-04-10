HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — More than half of Pennsylvania’s counties are at a high level of risk for wildfires, including most in the Northern Tier, according to DCNR’s Bureau of Forestry.
March, April, May, October and November are the months with the greatest danger of wild/brush fires, according to the DCNR. In Pennsylvania, 99% of wildfires are caused by people.
As of April 10, 35 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties were placed at a high level of risk.
High Risk Counties:
- Allegheny
- Armstrong
- Beaver
- Bedford
- Blair
- Bradford
- Butler
- Cambria
- Cameron
- Centre
- Clarion
- Clearfield
- Clinton
- Crawford
- Erie
- Fayette
- Fulton
- Greene
- Huntingdon
- Indiana
- Jefferson
- Juniata
- Lawrence
- Lycoming
- Mercer
- Mifflin
- Potter
- Snyder
- Somerset
- Sullivan
- Tioga
- Union
- Venango
- Washington
- Westmoreland
Certain conditions are necessary for a wildfire to occur:
- An available fuel source, such as dried grass or leaves
- Dry conditions, including low relative humidity
- An ignition source — some way for the fire to start
The DCNR says that debris burning is the most common cause of wildfires in Pennsylvania. Always check with your township for burn bans and local ordinances on debris burning.
Wildfire prevention is a message brought to people across the country by the well-known figure, Smokey Bear. Detailed information about wildfire prevention as well as materials for kids and educators is on the Smokey Bear website.