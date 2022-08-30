FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say one person is unaccounted for after a building collapse at the Martin Potato Roll Company near Chambersburg.

Julie Martin, one of the company’s owners, tells abc27 that there was a construction issue when walls collapsed in a new area not connected to their production building.

She says no Martin’s employees were injured and the contractor is working to confirm the safety of their employees. Martin says heavy rain in the area is causing issues at the scene.

It’s unclear what caused the collapse or how many people may be involved.

Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc. is a family-owned and operated company headquartered in Chambersburg that produces bread and rolls shipped across the country. Their most recognizable products are their potato bread and rolls.

The Chambersburg location includes a bakery, corporate headquarters, and Golden Roll Visitor center, according to the Martin’s website.

This is a developing story and abc27 is en route to the scene