HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Grant proposals are wanted with over $300,000 is available to help expand Pennsylvania agricultural product sales.

Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding today called for proposals for projects designed to expand sales of Pennsylvania agricultural products. The department will award up to $303,000 in matching funds to PA nonprofits to reimburse up to 50% of costs for promotional and educational projects intended to increase consumer awareness and sales or grow export markets.

Grants will be awarded to PA nonprofit agricultural promotion and marketing organizations. In 2021, the department awarded $300,000 to 16 non-profits for projects ranging from festivals and tourism events, to regional buy-local campaigns and statewide promotions of PA products. Eligible projects in 2022 can promote anything from wine to wool, hardwoods to honey, fruit, vegetables, herbs, meat, poultry or dairy ─ any agricultural product produced in PA.

Complete guidelines for the Pennsylvania Agricultural Product Promotion, Education and Export Promotion Matching Grant Program are in the Pennsylvania Bulletin.

Grant applications must be submitted online through the PA Department of Community and Economic Development Electronic Single Application. Applications can be submitted beginning July 5, 2022 and are due by at 5:00 PM on Friday, August 5, 2022.

“Pennsylvania food, fiber, and hardwood products are the finest in the world and nonprofit associations are key partners in telling that story,” Secretary Redding said. “We’re looking for innovative marketers and educators who can help tell Pennsylvania Agriculture’s story to consumers here and abroad. These grants are ultimately a win-win-win for our agriculture businesses, the more than 593,000 Pennsylvanians whose jobs depend on them, and for our economy.”

Potential applicants with questions about eligibility should contact Grants Coordinator Morgan Sheffield at 717.787.3568 or msheffield@pa.gov.