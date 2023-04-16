Officials say crews are expected to get the 4,300-acre brush fire under control after four days of battling the flames.

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A brush fire in Luzerne County burned over 4,300 acres of state forest over the course of four days, officials expect the fire to be 100% contained following Sunday’s operations.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, 78% of the 4,376-acre brush fire has been contained after four days of firefighting efforts.

Thanks to some much-needed rain on Saturday, Public Information Officer Dan DiCamillo says large smoldering debris was cooled off which allowed crews to patrol and mop up along the perimeter.

DiCamillo also stated none of the 150 homes threatened by the blaze have been lost to their knowledge.

45 firefighters are expected to continue patrolling and monitoring the fire, little to no smoldering is expected today according to the release.

If additional wildfires start in this area, officials ask residents to contact the Pinchot District Office directly.