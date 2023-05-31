EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police made over 500 arrests for driving under the influence, and investigated over 600 crashes during the four-day Memorial weekend.

According to state police, troopers investigated 651 vehicle crashes resulting in four fatalities and 142 injuries during the Memorial weekend travel period, which ran from May 26-29.

Police say alcohol was a factor in 59 of the non-fatal crashes and 547 people were arrested for driving under the influence.

Troopers issued 31,128 total traffic citations including 1,318 individuals for not wearing seat belts and 224 tickets to people for failing to secure children in safety seats.

Below you can find a table configuring the statistics from last year’s Memorial Day weekend and this year’s.

Table 1: Memorial Day Weekend Crash Statistics

Year Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed People Injured Alcohol-Related Crashes Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes 2023 (4 days) 651 3 4 142 59 0 2022 (4 days) 775 3 3 191 66 0

Table 2: Memorial Day Weekend Enforcement Statistics

Year DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other Citations 2023 (4 days) 547 10,820 224 1,318 18,766 2022 (4 days) 526 9,905 233 1,080 16,616

PSP states these statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.

More information on 2023 Memorial Day enforcement, broken down by troop, is available here.