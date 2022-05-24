PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania State House committee will meet Wednesday to consider repealing an outdated and unenforced law banning football and baseball games on Sundays.

House Bill 391 would repeal Act 49 of 1933, which prohibits individuals and associations from playing or engaging in baseball or football games before 2 p.m. and after 6 p.m. on Sundays.

It shall be unlawful for any person, copartnership, association or corporation to conduct, stage or engage in any baseball or football game, regardless whether a charge or admission thereto is made or whether labor or business is necessary to conduct, manage, stage or operate the same, on the first day of the week, commonly called Sunday, before the hour of two o’clock post meridian or after the hour of six o’clock post meridian. Act 33 – April 25, 1933

The measure would allow the Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers and all other football and baseball teams to legally play games on Sundays, though all of the teams have played games starting before and after the “legal” times for years.

NFL games have traditionally kicked off between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, while baseball games have started as early as noon.

Last season the Eagles hosted seven of their eight games starting before or after the “legal” timeslot.