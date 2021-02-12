Pa. Department of Health launches ‘Your Turn’ vaccine eligibility tool

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Health announced a new effort to educate the public on vaccinations in the state. The Your Turn tool can be used by Pennsylvanians under the age of 65.

It will update users when they’re eligible to get the vaccine and help you find a provider. However, it does not register a person or guarantee a vaccination appointment.

The process to sign up for a vaccine has been called chaotic. Laurie Cross with Sadler Health Center echoed the many calls for a centralized system to schedule appointments.

“We’re hearing that while patients are coming to Sadler and getting on a list at Sadler, they’re getting on a list at a local pharmacy and all these different places,” Cross said.

The state Department of Health says it understands why the current process might be frustrating for people looking for an appointment.

“I think the centralized system would not help with the limited supply that we’re working with,” said Lindsey Mauldin, senior advisor at the Department of Health.

The Wolf Administration also announced the creation of a COVID-19 vaccine joint task force. It’s made up of members from each legislative caucus. Senator Ryan Aument of Lancaster County will serve on it.

“I’ll be having conversations with members across the aisle to communicate, share ideas, solicit feedback, and work in a bipartisan way to ensure we’re getting vaccinations out in a highly efficient manner,” said Aument.

There is still no timeline for when the state will move into Phase 1B. The Department of Health says it’s still a realistic goal that the general public will get vaccines into their arms by the summer.