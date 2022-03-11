Pa. Insurance Dept. reclaims $15 million in 2021 restitution

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Acting Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys announced on Friday, March 11 that the Pennsylvania Insurance Department has reclaimed over $15 million in 2021. This comes from consumers who had funds stolen, payments improperly processed, or other forms of restitution or credit due.

“Pennsylvania consumers’ rights and protections are guaranteed to them through state law and the Insurance Department works diligently to hold the businesses we regulate accountably,” Humphreys said. “We protect consumers by holding these businesses to the highest standards.”

In 2021, 41,032 consumers around the state received some form of restitution payment or credit. Some examples mentioned in the release include:

Restoration of stolen funds when an agent collected payment from a consumer for a policy, but did not send the money to the insurance company.

Processing and payment of previously denied or underpaid claims when a company did not pay a claim as it should under the consumer’s policy.

Refunding of overcharged premiums when an insurance company was found to be charging premiums above the rate that had been approved by the Insurance Department.

If you have questions about your insurance, or if you need to file a complaint, you can do so by calling 1-877-881-6388 or by clicking here.