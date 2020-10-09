PA invests over $5 million into farm preservation

Harvested tobacco is seen at the King family farm, Lancaster County, Friday Sept. 4, 2020 in Gap, Pa. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania has invested over $5 million into the future of farming, along with over 2,000 acres on 25 farms across the state.

The farms have been preserved to be protected from future residential, commercial and industrial development.

Farms in our area that received investments have been listed below:

Blair County– total investment – $328,519.00 state, $80,000.00 county

The Linda M. Longenecker Farm, a 259-acre crop farm

Cambria County –total investment$105,977.20 state, $7,000.00 county

The Floyd M. and Marian D. Farabaugh Farm #2, an 85-acre crop farm

“Pennsylvania farmers have faced tremendous pressure to sell their land for more lucrative ventures,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “These farmers have not only resisted that pressure and beat odds that were stacked against them to keep food on our tables, they have guaranteed that their farms will continue to be there to feed us in the future. This investment supports their generosity and dedication to a food-secure future for all of us.”

