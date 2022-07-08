HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania lawmakers have released statements after the House reached a budget agreement on Thursday, July 7.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s spokesperson called it a bipartisan deal that increases spending on education and other of his priorities.

“The governor urges the Legislature to continue to move to get a budget to his desk,” Wolf press secretary Beth Rementer said after the House vote.

This budget does great things for our ag community. Agriculture always has been – and will continue to be – the backbone of the Juniata Valley Rep. Tom Mehaffie (R-Dauphin)

“This state budget invests in the people of Pennsylvania today while setting aside significant financial resources to address future needs and opportunities. “The state budget will pay down some of the Commonwealth’s debt while also setting aside some money in the state’s version of a savings account. I’m pleased we were able to fight to get funding for enhanced relief through the Commonwealth’s Property Tax and Rent Rebate program. The state spending plan also provides robust increases in support to fund school safety resources. Communities across the Commonwealth will benefit from the new classes of Pennsylvania State Police and the public safety services they provide. The state budget also includes additional funding to support our transportation infrastructure by fixing roads, highways and bridges. “The state budget is notable both for what it spends and what it refrains from spending. This plan makes targeted investments this year while setting aside money to protect taxpayers in the future.” Rep. Mark Gillen (R-Berks/Lancaster)



These budget negotiations dragged on longer than I would have liked, but we reached a deal that provides important relief to taxpayers. The foresight in this budget positions the Commonwealth for a stronger fiscal future. Rep. Sue Helm (R-Dauphin/Lebanon)

One of my top priorities in helping to craft this year’s state budget was to ensure people get the continued care they need, and their families are supported, should any of our state centers be closed. As a result of our commitment to the most vulnerable, this budget requires that any potential savings from these closures be reinvested into community-based services. Pennsylvania House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin)

“Right now, families across Pennsylvania are forced to make difficult financial decisions due to out-of-control inflation. Our key goal in this budget is to promise taxpayers this budget does not contribute to that ongoing crisis and works to reverse it. This budget manages the challenges of our current situation while benefiting taxpayers in the future. Whether it is maximizing savings in our Rainy Day Fund, protecting and investing in our farmers, or making historically targeted strides in improving our children’s futures, this is a budget every Pennsylvanian can be proud of.” Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler