(WKBN) — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB), through its Limited-Release Lottery, will award lottery winners the opportunity to purchase 4,429 bottles of rare whiskeys.

Pennsylvania residents and licensees will have until 5 p.m. Friday to opt in to the lottery by visiting the Limited-Release Lottery web page.

This event will feature six products in five lotteries. Participants may opt in to one, several or all of the following lotteries.

Lottery 1

Blanton’s Gold Straight Bourbon, $119.99 each – 477 bottles for individual consumers, 159 bottles for licensees.

Blanton’s Straight From the Barrel Bourbon, $149.99 each – 483 bottles for individual consumers, 160 bottles for licensees.

Lottery 2

Eagle Rare Straight Bourbon 17-year-old 2022 Release, $109.99 each – 1 bottle for individual consumers.

Lottery 3

Heaven Hill Heritage Collection Straight Corn Whiskey 20-year-old 2023 Edition, $289.99 each – 150 bottles for individual consumers, 49 bottles for licensees.

Lottery 4

Russell’s Reserve Straight Bourbon 13-year-old Barrel Proof, $149.99 each – 566 bottles for individual consumers, 188 bottles for licensees.

Lottery 5

Stagg Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof, $54.99 each – 1,647 bottles for individual consumers, 549 bottles for licensees

The lotteries will be held in the order listed above. If a participant wins the right to purchase a bottle in a drawing, they will be removed from subsequent drawings in that lottery.

Purchase is limited to one bottle per participant per lottery. Those interested in entering one or more drawings must have an active account with FWGS.com with billing information on file.

Limited-Release Lotteries are open to Pennsylvania residents and licensees age 21 or older who provide both a verifiable Pennsylvania billing address and an FW&GS store address at registration.

Lottery drawings will be witnessed by an independent third party. Winners will be selected at random by computer program and participants will be notified by email when the lottery process is complete.