Pa. man arrested for allegedly assaulting hospital staff

EULALIA TWP., Pa. (WETM) – A man is facing multiple misdemeanor charges after he allegedly harassed and assaulted staff at a hospital last month.

Joshua Levin, 44, of Genesee, was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police on November 19 after a report of a patient acting aggressively toward staff.

Police said that Levin disobeyed orders and resisted arrest when they arrived. He was charged with one felony count and multiple misdemeanors:

Aggravated Assault (second-degree felony)

Two counts of Simple Assault (second-degree misdemeanor)

Resisting Arrest (second-degree misdemeanor)

Obstruction of Law Enforcement (second-degree misdemeanor)

Disorderly Conduct (third-degree misdemeanor)

Harassment (summary)

Levin was denied bail and taken to the Potter County Jail. The investigation into the incident is closed, said State Police.