Pa. man arrested for allegedly assaulting hospital staff

EULALIA TWP., Pa. (WETM) – A man is facing multiple misdemeanor charges after he allegedly harassed and assaulted staff at a hospital last month.
Joshua Levin, 44, of Genesee, was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police on November 19 after a report of a patient acting aggressively toward staff.
Police said that Levin disobeyed orders and resisted arrest when they arrived. He was charged with one felony count and multiple misdemeanors:
- Aggravated Assault (second-degree felony)
- Two counts of Simple Assault (second-degree misdemeanor)
- Resisting Arrest (second-degree misdemeanor)
- Obstruction of Law Enforcement (second-degree misdemeanor)
- Disorderly Conduct (third-degree misdemeanor)
- Harassment (summary)
Levin was denied bail and taken to the Potter County Jail. The investigation into the incident is closed, said State Police.