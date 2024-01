SPRINGBROOK, PA (WIVT/WBGH) – A Pennsylvania man is facing animal cruelty-related charges after he allegedly had sexual intercourse with a miniature pony.

On Monday, Pennsylvania State Police announced the arrest of Esmeling Lopez Martinez, 37, of Springbrook in a brief report.

The incident occurred on the evening of December 31, 2023, at a property in Spring Brook Township.

Further details have not been provided.