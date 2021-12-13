Pa. man arrested for showing buttocks to neighbors, child

AUSTIN BOROUGH, N.Y. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a Northern Tier man after he allegedly flashed his neighbors, including an 8-year-old child.

PSP out of Coudersport responded to a report of a neighbor flashing another neighbor on December 4 on Foster Street in Austin Borough. After an investigation, it was determined that a 55-year-old man “exposed his buttocks to his neighbors for no legitimate reason.”

The victims included an adult man and woman and an 8-year-old child.

Police didn’t release any more details, but the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.