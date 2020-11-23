PA man sentenced for sexually assaulting a child

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Steven Nicholas Vanderpool, 26, of Laceyville, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional facility for 5.5 to 14 years, followed by three years of probation for sexually assaulting a child.

Vanderpool will also have to register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law for the rest of his life.

Vanderpool received the sentence as a result of being convicted of Aggravated Indecent Assault and Sexual Abuse of Children.

According to Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman, between December 1, 2018 and April 24, 2019, Vanderpool “digitally penetrated a fourteen-year-old female’s genitals under threat of withholding activities or items from the victim if she did not comply.”

The defendant also possessed nude images of the child, knowing she was underage.

According to Salsman, when Vanderpool was fifteen-years-old he was adjudicated delinquent for similar activity with a five-year-old child. Because of his age at the time, he had only received a sentence of probation and underwent sexual offender counseling.

“As District Attorney and as the father of three daughters, I am disgusted at the idea of a child being sexually abused. My office always does its best to see that justice is served in these types of cases. Sadly, Mr. Vanderpool pretty much got away with abusing a child when he was a teenager. No more. I am pleased to see this abuser of children sent to a state prison with a lifetime sexual offender registration. Under my administration, this kind of abuse of children will not be given a slap on the wrist. Our children need to be protected,” said District Attorney Chad M. Salsman.