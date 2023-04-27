WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WETM) – Police are looking for a man accused of allegedly assaulting and stalking a woman with a protection order against him.

The Lycoming Regional Police Department said it was an active arrest warrant against Brandon Leslie-Sweat, 25, from Old Lycoming Township. Police were called to his last known address on April 26 for a report that he allegedly held a woman against her will and hit her.

According to police, Leslie-Sweat allegedly took the woman’s phone, hit her, pulled her hair, and hit her with a broom handle. The woman, who has a protection order against Leslie-Sweat, then started to yell for somebody to call 911, prompting him to run away, the police report said.

Lycoming Regional Police said that Williamsport City Police had gotten an arrest warrant less than a day before for violating the protection order in the city. He has been charged with stalking, simple assault, unlawful restraint, and harassment.

Leslie-Sweat also has a history with police. He was arrested on another assault charge in March 2023, pleaded guilty to harassment in 2020, and was arrested for stalking in late 2022.

Anyone with details on Leslie-Sweat’s location should contact the Lycoming Regional Police Department.