Pa. residents should expect rising winter energy costs starting Dec. 1

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – Winter is coming, and the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) says so will higher prices.

To avoid the possibility of “sticker shock” from high bills during the coming cold months, the PUC is reminding residential and commercial customers in Pennsylvania they can take an active role in saving on utilities.

In most areas of Pennsylvania, consumers can choose who supplies their electricity, based on price or other factors, such as renewable energy.

Beginning Dec. 1, electric distribution companies report the following changes in their PTCs for residential customers:

Citizens’ Electric , up from 6.9777 cents to 7.9476 cents per kWh (13.9%);

, up from 6.9777 cents to 7.9476 cents per kWh (13.9%); Duquesne Light , up from 7.41 cents to 7.98 cents per kWh (7.7%);

, up from 7.41 cents to 7.98 cents per kWh (7.7%); Met-Ed , up from 7.114 cents to 7.414 cents per kWh (4.2%);

, up from 7.114 cents to 7.414 cents per kWh (4.2%); PECO, up from 6.597 cents to 7.021 cents per kWh (6.4%);

up from 6.597 cents to 7.021 cents per kWh (6.4%); Penelec , down from 6.761 cents to 6.507 cents per kWh (3.8%);

, down from 6.761 cents to 6.507 cents per kWh (3.8%); Penn Power , down from 7.657 cents to 7.593 cents per kWh (less than 1%);

, down from 7.657 cents to 7.593 cents per kWh (less than 1%); PPL , up from 7.544 cents to 9.502 cents per kWh (26%);

, up from 7.544 cents to 9.502 cents per kWh (26%); Pike County Light & Power, up from 6.5234 cents to 9.796 cents per kWh (50.2%);

up from 6.5234 cents to 9.796 cents per kWh (50.2%); Wellsboro Electric , up from 7.2596 cents to 7.5051 cents per kWh (3.4%); and

, up from 7.2596 cents to 7.5051 cents per kWh (3.4%); and West Penn Power, up from 5.447 cents to 5.698 cents per kWh (4.6%);

“The upcoming price changes, combined with falling temperatures, make this an important time for consumers and businesses to evaluate their energy options and explore ways to save money and energy in the coming months,” said PUC Chairman Gladys Brown Dutrieuille. “We encourage consumers to carefully review their electric bills, understand the energy prices they will be paying if they stay with default service, and then explore the PUC’s official electric shopping website – PAPowerSwitch.com – for details on competitive offers, along with tips for energy conservation and savings.”

Most Pennsylvania regulated electric utilities are adjusting the price they charge for the generation portion of customers’ bills on Dec. 1 for non-shopping customers, also known as “Price to Compare” (PTC). The PTC averages 40 percent to 60 percent of the customer’s total utility bill. However, this percent varies by utility and by the level of individual customer usage.

The PUC notes that the Commission does not regulate prices for the generation portion of electric bills. For those customers that do not shop, electric utilities in effect “shop” for the customer. Generation prices are separate from the closely regulated rates that utilities charge for their distribution services – the delivery of electricity to homes and businesses.