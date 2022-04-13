HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman reminded residents on Wednesday, April 13 that the deadline to apply for mail-in or absentee ballots is less than a month away, on May 10 at 5 p.m.

“Every eligible voter should have access to the ballot box,” Secretary Chapman said. “For those who either cannot physically get to their polling place on Election Day or prefer not to do so, voting by mail is a secure, accessible option.”

On May 1, voters will select their party’s nominees for the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, governor, lieutenant governor and all statehouse seats, state senate seats in even-numbered districts, and Democratic and Republican State Committees.

Because Pennsylvania has closed primary elections, only voters registered as Democrats and Republicans can vote for their parties during this election.

So far, 664,000 voters have applied for mail-in ballots and 54,000 voters have applied for absentee ballots ahead of the May 17 election. Election offices in all counties must receive all completed mail ballots, either mail-in or absentee by 8 p.m. on May 17. Any ballot collected after that time will not be counted.

For more information about all voting options and how to apply for different ballots, click here.