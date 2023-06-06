EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC) has completed a multi-year project, digitizing a collection of 23,260 postcards into an archive anyone can use ranging from the 1800s to the 1970s.

The Pennsylvania State Archives include historical postcards from all 67 counties, highlighting cities, towns, buildings, local businesses, and parks with scenic sights and a birdseye view of iconic streets.

Additional images include vintage business advertising, highways, monuments, and battlefields from infamous wars, such as the “Battle of Gettysburg” (pictured below).

Battle of Gettysburg, Adams County Battle of Gettysburg Monument, Adams County Courtesy: PHMC

The Pennsylvania State Archives decided to put the collection of over 20,000 historical postcards together to showcase some familiar people, places, and landmarks throughout the Commonwealth’s history.

Hershey Park, Dauphin County, 1931

The now-digitized postcards showcase some of the most iconic and recognizable landmarks throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

LUZERNE COUNTY:

Public Square, Wilkes-Barre

Luzerne County Courthouse, Wilkes-Barre

Ricketts Glen State Park

Luzerne County Prison, Wilkes-Barre

Campbell’s Ledge, Duryea

Harveys Lake

Hazleton Shaft Colliery, Lehigh Valley Coal Company

Monument to Wyoming Massacre of 1778, Wyoming Borough

Main Street, Pittston

Stegmaier Brewing Company, Wilkes-Barre

Pennsylvanians can now use the archives to learn and see more about people from the area, the places they’re from, and the battles that were fought for individual rights and freedoms.

Geisinger Hospital, Montour Co. Bloomsburg City Hall, Columbia Co. Delaware Water Gap, Monroe Co. Lackawanna Railroad Passenger Station, Lackawanna Co. Courtesy: PHMC

If you’re interested in taking a walk down Pennsylvania’s Trails of History check out the Pennsylvania State Archive or visit the PHMC website.