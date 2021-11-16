Pa. State lawmakers pass constitutional carry bill, heads to Governor Wolf’s desk

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed House Bill 565 on Tuesday night. The bill eliminates the need for a permit to carry a concealed weapon.

The bill passed by a 107-92 vote margin. It now heads to Governor Wolf’s desk.

“The legislation to assert Pennsylvanian’s constitutional right to carry firearms without a permit protects the Second Amendment and Article 1, sec. 21 state constitutional rights of legal gun owners. The bill changes nothing regarding who can legally own a gun and takes nothing away from law enforcement from going after those owning and using guns illegally,”

House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre, Mifflin)

Gov. Wolf vowed to veto the bill.

This is a developing story. 18 News will provide more updates as they become available.

