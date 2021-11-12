Pa. State Police Corporal arrested for stealing, using heroin at work, covering it up

HONESDALE, Pa. (WETM) – A Pennsylvania State Police Corporal was arrested today on drug, forgery and theft charges, among others.

Corporal Brian Rickard, a supervisor in the Honesdale Criminal Investigation Unit as a supervisor.

Police accused Rickard of stealing heroin from the Troop R, Honesdale evidence room, ingesting it while at work and home, and using work computers and programs to cover up the thefts.

The State Police Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards and the Attorney General’s Office filed the charges on Friday. Rickard has been suspended without pay

He is accused of the following felony and misdemeanor charges:

Obstructing administration of law or other governmental function

Forgery-alter writing

Tampering with records or identification

Tampering with or fabricating physical evidence

Theft by unlawful taking or disposition-movable property

Criminal use of a communication facility

Unlawful use of computer and other computer crimes

Acquisition or obtaining possession of controlled substance by misrepresentation

Use of, or possession with intent to use, drug paraphernalia



Corporal Rickard enlisted in the PSP in November 2003 and graduated as a member of the 115th cadet class. He is assigned to the Troop R, Honesdale Criminal Investigation Unit as a supervisor.