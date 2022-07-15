HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police announced on Friday, July 15 the number of firearm purchases details and investigations during the second quarter of 2022.

The Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) is used by county sheriffs and licensed firearms dealers to determine whether or not a person can legally obtain a license to carry or legally obtain a firearm by either purchasing it or by a transfer.

When false information is provided on a state or federal form, an investigation is initiated and then referred to the appropriate law enforcement agency. According to Pennsylvania law, it is a third-degree felony to make false statements on any federal state agency form or to present a false ID with the intent to deceive.

Some people were found to have an active warrant for their arrest during the PICS process.

Below are the 2022 second quarter PICS stats, with a comparison to the second quarter of 2022 included:

Second Quarter PICS Statistics 2021 2022 Total number of PICS checks conducted 334,108 295,003 Persons denied 6,548 4,973 Total denials referred to law enforcement agencies 1,286 1,592 Referred to Pennsylvania State Police 293 399 Referred to local law enforcement 962 1,114 Referred to ATF 31 79 Arrests for a warrant at point of purchase 37 16 Information provided by the Pa. State Police

For information regarding the PICS process, click here.