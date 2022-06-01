HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) has released its crash and enforcement data from Memorial Day weekend. The data collected comes from a four-day period between May 27 to May 30.
According to the news release, PSP investigated 775 vehicle crashes, resulting in three deaths and 191 injuries. Alcohol was a factor in almost nine percent of the crashes.
Troopers also made 526 arrests for people driving under the influence and issued a total of 27,834 citations over the four-day period.
Below is all of the data that was collected by the PSP, comparing the 2021 and 2022.
CRASH DATA
|Year
|Total Crashes
|Fatal Crashes
|People Killed
|People Injured
|Alcohol-Related Crashes
|Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes
|2022 (4 days)
|775
|3
|3
|191
|66
|0
|2021 (4 days)
|844
|7
|8
|183
|63
|0
ENFORCEMENT DATA
|Year
|DUI Arrests
|Speeding Citations
|Child Seat Citations
|Seat Belt Citations
|Other Citations
|2022 (4 days)
|526
|9,905
|233
|1,080
|16,616
|2021 (4 days)
|596
|9,624
|144
|1,025
|13,880
For more information on the Memorial Day weekend enforcement, which is broken down by troop, click here.