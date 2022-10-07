HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced on Friday, Oct. 7 that troopers have seized more than 2,000 pounds of drugs during the third quarter of 2022.

According to a press release, troopers confiscated more than 108 pounds of cocaine, 144 pounds of methamphetamines, 85 pounds of fentanyl, and over 65,000 pills of assorted narcotics.

Below is a chart that breaks down all the drugs that were confiscated, along with the pounds and value of the drugs seized.

DrugTotal SeizedTotal Value of Amount Seized
Cocaine 102.8 lbs.$2,261,600
Crack Cocaine 5.79 lbs.$92,640
Heroin 25.2 lbs.$856,800
Fentanyl 85.54 lbs.$1,368,640
LSD – Pills and Paper 421 doses$8,420
Marijuana THC – Liquid 23.65 pints$158,455
Marijuana THC Solid 441.8 lbs.$2,209,000
Marijuana Plants 271 plants$44,715
Processed Marijuana 1,014 lbs.$3,042,000
Methamphetamines 144.1 lbs.$1,441,000
MDMA – Ecstasy 2.33 lbs.$7,689
MDMA – Pills 692 pills$10,380
Other Narcotics 63.05 lbs.$126,100
Other Narcotics (pills) 65,345 pills$1,633,625
 Total Value$13,261,064
Courtesy of PSP

PSP also collected 698 pounds of prescriptions and other medication as part of its drug-takeback program during the third quarter of 2022.