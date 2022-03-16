HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Supreme Court has unanimously ruled in favor of the Pennsylvania State House and Senate maps approved earlier this year.

The ruling was announced shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

House Republicans were among those who challenged the maps after the Pennsylvania Legislative Reapportionment Commission approved the maps with a 4-1 vote.

The court found that the Final Reapportionment Plan of the Pennsylvania Legislative Reapportionment Commission filed on February 4, 2022, “is in compliance with the mandates of the Pennsylvania Constitution and the United States Constitution.”

The court also ruled that the approved maps “shall be used in all forthcoming elections to the General Assembly until the next constitutionally-mandated reapportionment shall be approved.”

House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre, argued the Legislative Reapportionment Commission’s set of House maps is slanted in favor of Democrats and violates state constitutional standards in splitting municipalities and by how much some districts would vary from the average district’s population size.

“Today’s order reflects the Pennsylvania Supreme Court majority’s continued shift from a fair arbiter of fact and law to a rubber stamp for liberal special interests and left-wing partisan political positions,” said Benninghoff on Wednesday.

Benninghoff says they are “continuing to examine the next steps in our remaining legal options and are not foreclosing any possibility to ensure Pennsylvanians get a fair plan that accurately reflects them in the Pennsylvania General Assembly.”

The court also ruled that a February 23 order that temporarily suspended the election calendar is now vacated, allowing State House and Senate candidates to begin filing petitions.

A new schedule was released for State Senate and House candidates to file petitions to appear on the May 17 primary ballot. Candidates can begin circulating and filing nomination petitions on March 18 and must file nomination petitions by March 28.

The first day for candidates to circulate and file nomination papers is March 29 with the last day being March 31.

This is a developing story and abc27 will have more information as it becomes available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report