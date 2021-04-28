PA State System of Higher Ed. announces consolidation plans involving Mansfield University, public comment period begins

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The PA State System of Higher Education’s Board of Governors announced their decision on consolidation plans.

The plans are for two sets of state schools in the northern and western regions of Pennsylvania.

The board met Wednesday morning and announced the approval of plans to integrate California, Clarion, and Edinboro Universities, as well as Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield.

Mansfield moves closer to integration with fellow PASSHE universities

The integrated institutions would be California, Clarion, and Edinboro universities in the western part of the state and Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield in the east.

“Today’s vote is the most significant reimagining of public higher education since the System was formed in 1982,” Board chair Cindy Shapira said. “We’re supporting a bold, innovative vision thanks to Chancellor Dan Greenstein, his leadership team, and the more than 1,000 students, faculty, and staff who came together in working groups to develop these plans.”

Now, a 60-day public comment period will commence.

The earliest the board could approve the final plan is at its July meeting.

The soonest an integrated university could begin welcoming students is in August 2022.

Mansfield University President leaving for Shippensburg University

The system has published its own in-depth reviews on its website regarding finances and leadership.

On Tuesday, the PA Budget and Policy Center outlined the findings of its new report, saying combining state schools could devastate local economies and workforces.

The chancellor of the system has continued to say the changes are necessary because of declining enrollment and increasing costs.